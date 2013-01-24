For Americans looking for a good night’s sleep, this time of year presents a unique challenge. There’s a different dynamic at play, with darker days combined with the heightened activities and expectations of holiday festivities.

Along with the joys of welcoming home college-aged kids and seeing old friends are the stresses of shopping, travel, social events, cooking, cleaning, and decorating. Routines, such as exercise and healthy eating, are upended amid the time crunch and hard-to-resist party food and drink. Further, December can be a very busy time at work and school. And then there’s always the unpredictable winter weather in some parts of the country that can throw a monkey wrench into the most carefully crafted plans.

With the holiday hustle and bustle, sleep can easily get shortchanged, affecting overall mood and physical well-being.