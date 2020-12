The 18-month study sought to reduce readmissions by using an integrated care pathway method. The method comprised customized, evidence-based management protocols and clinical pathways, including transitional acute to post-acute multifaceted care management, care coordination, noninvasive ventilation (NIV), and oxygen and patient engagement strategies.

All-cause 30-day hospital readmission data for patients screened over a period of five months were analyzed.160 patients were identified with a primary or secondary diagnosis of COPD and were offered services provided under the integrated care pathway. Of the COPD patients, 36 elected to participate and were followed.

A 90-day period preceding the screening event and a 90-day period following were examined for hospital readmissions. All participating patients were prescribed oxygen therapy and noninvasive ventilators; nebulizers were prescribed for the majority.