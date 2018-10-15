Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Sleep and respiratory care
philips your partner

The economics of COPD therapy 2018 - Part 1

Sleep and respiratory

Article

Connect with us

Connect with us

New study illustrates impact of HOT-HMV on hospital re-admission – and morbidity

 

Two of the four pillars of the Quadruple Aim of healthcare center explicity on boosting patient outcomes and driving down costs. It is no secret that the two objectives are often intertwined. Healthier patient populations can translate to a less acute ―and expensive ―burden of care on society. And therapies that promote better outcomes, and can be administered away from expensive brick-and-mortar acute care settings (i.e. the hospital), can be a win-win. A recent study1 suggests the combination of non-invasive ventilation (NIV) and home oxygen therapy (HOT) can do just that.  The report reinforces the clinical effectiveness of HOT-HMV while illustrating its economic benefit.

“COPD is a disorder of contradictions. It is undoubtedly one of the most prevalent of the long-term disorders, but remains one of the most under-diagnosed. Science has identified its major risk factors, yet society does little to mitigate them. Diagnostic testing is simple and straightforward, but is often not performed.”

 

–Teofilo Lee-Chiong, MD

Pulmonologist and Chief Medical Liaison, Philips
A 5-year, UK-based study (n=116) suggests a significantly prolonged time to readmission or death for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and chronic hypercapnia following a life-threatening respiratory event or exacerbation.

The results

Patient in bed with arrow pointing down
Addition of home NIV to home oxygen therapy prolonged the median time to re-admission from 1.4 months to 4.3  months2 ―a breakthrough for COPD therapy.

By the numbers

 

The potential health economic impact within the US was previously unknown. The new study reports the incremental cost-effectiveness of HOT-HMV in patients with hypercapnic COPD.3

 

The original trial data were used to develop an economic model, and findings were featured at the 2018 ATS International Conference in an abstract poster presentation from the payer perspective for the U.S. and the UK.
Costs for HOT-HMV patients were:
Costs for HOT-HMV patients chart
HOT alone had the following costs:
HOT alone had the following costs chart

“Research focuses on therapies to add additional years to one’s life; equally important are interventions to add life to a person’s years. Finally, patients suffer from its disabling impact on lifestyle; however, many persons can lead full lives despite having COPD.”

 

–Teofilo Lee-Chiong, MD

Pulmonologist and Chief Medical Liaison, Philips
News and topics
Read about the economic benefits of noninvasive home ventilation
Here
Events

Philips to attend MedTrade 2018

October 15-17, 2018

Georgia World Congress Center

Atlanta, GA
For more information
Sleep & Respiratory Newsletter
SRC icon
Want to get more sleep and respiratory articles, news and information from Philips?
Subscribe now
Subscribe now
The base-case incremental cost/QALY (quality adjusted life year) gained was negative $50,856, suggesting HOT-HMV as a less expensive and more effective.
Read the US abstract

1G. J. Criner1, Q. Gu2, P. B. Murphy3, L. Fusfeld2, B. Brueggenjuergen4, T. Goss2, N. Hart5; Pulm & Crit Care Med, Temple Univ Hosp, Philadelphia, PA, United States, 2Boston Healthcare, Boston, MA, United States, 3St Thomas Hosp/Lane Fox Unit, Kings College London, London, United Kingdom, 4Institute for Health Economics, Steinbeis University, Berlin, Germany Guys & St Thomas Foundation Trust, London, United Kingdom.

 

2Murphy PB, et al. Effect of Home Noninvasive Ventilation With Oxygen Therapy vs Oxygen Therapy Alone on Hospital Readmission or Death After an Acute COPD Exacerbation A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA. Published online May 21, 2017. doi:10.1001/jama.2017.4451

 

3Criner, G. et al, Cost Effectiveness of Home Oxygen Therapy-Home Mechanical Ventilation (HOT-HMV) for Treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) with Chronic Hypercapnic Respiratory Failure Following an Acute Exacerbation of COPD in the United States (US), American Thoracic Society Abstract 2018

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
number one icon

Contact details

*
*
*
number two icon

Company details

*
*
*

What does this mean?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand