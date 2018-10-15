Two of the four pillars of the Quadruple Aim of healthcare center explicity on boosting patient outcomes and driving down costs. It is no secret that the two objectives are often intertwined. Healthier patient populations can translate to a less acute ―and expensive ―burden of care on society. And therapies that promote better outcomes, and can be administered away from expensive brick-and-mortar acute care settings (i.e. the hospital), can be a win-win. A recent study1 suggests the combination of non-invasive ventilation (NIV) and home oxygen therapy (HOT) can do just that. The report reinforces the clinical effectiveness of HOT-HMV while illustrating its economic benefit.