Think of the patient as what they are first and foremost, a person. View the challenge through the lens of this person, and their journey. First, one becomes aware of having a problem. There is the experience of trying to understand what that problem is and what it means, and there can be a lot of anxiety involved. Then there is often some point in time where one decides, “well ok I have this problem, now what do I do?” Of course, things are not always so linear.

By engaging with actual people and involving them in the development process, we can understand what that whole journey currently looks like. This helps us answer: how do we make a new journey that is better, easier to travel through. We seek to identify the opportunities along that journey where we – meaning Philips – can help make improvements. We see that maybe we need to create multiple, new propositions at various points along that journey to enhance the experience start to finish.

We also need to look well beyond the therapy device. To a supporting app that monitors performance in order to keep people engaged and compliant over time. Maybe we see that we need to create a portable travel device – because part of the patient journey includes vacation or frequent business trips.