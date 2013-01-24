As December draws to a close, people find themselves reminiscing about the year’s events, perhaps reflecting on their life in a more meaningful way. At the same time, they are looking forward to the New Year, a new mind-set, better habits—“a new year, a new me.”

This presents an opportunity for you to help your patients focus on and rethink their sleep habits, and how to approach sleep in ways that can help improve their quality of life. Sleep can positively affect school and work performance, personal safety, quality of life, obesity rates, and mortality rates, so patients can be encouraged to establish healthy sleeping patterns.

Consider developing a “healthy sleep” checklist1 for your patients to help them to promote healthy sleeping in the New Year.