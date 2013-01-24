Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Sleep & Respiratory Newsletter
your mri possibilities enhanced large

Sleep & Respiratory Newsletter

Share article:

December 2018

In this issue

• Should never a good night’s sleep be forgot: sleep and the holiday
• A look at spacer use with inhaled therapy
• Help your patients personalize their sleep experience, and wake up feeling refreshed

Should never a good night’s sleep be forgot: Sleep and the holidays

 

As December draws to a close, people find themselves reminiscing about the year’s events, perhaps reflecting on their life in a more meaningful way. At the same time, they are looking forward to the New Year, a new mind-set, better habits—“a new year, a new me.”

 

This presents an opportunity for you to help your patients focus on and rethink their sleep habits, and how to approach sleep in ways that can help improve their quality of life. Sleep can positively affect school and work performance, personal safety, quality of life, obesity rates, and mortality rates, so patients can be encouraged to establish healthy sleeping patterns.

 

Consider developing a “healthy sleep” checklist1 for your patients to help them to promote healthy sleeping in the New Year.

Read more

A look at spacer use with inhaled therapy

Inhaler image

For almost 70 years, patients have been using pressurized metered-dose inhalers (pMDI) that deliver inhaled therapy to manage their obstructive airway disease. However, it is commonly recognized that these devices are often used incorrectly or suboptimally, which may affect efficacy, safety and patient compliance. 

 

Professional guidelines recommend that pMDIs be used with a spacer or valved holding chamber (VHC) but actual use is lagging, with estimates varying from 10% in the UK in 1990 to 46% in Canada in 2008. 

 

The article reviews spacer devices for inhaled therapy: why use them, and how?2, the advantages and potential disadvantages of using spacers/ VHCs with pMDIs are addressed.

Read more

Tell us what you think

Resources

AWAKE study results now available

Report of the Patient-Focused Medical Product Development Meeting on Obstructive Sleep Apnea

View the findings
Sleep & Respiratory Newsletter
SRC icon
Want to get more sleep and respiratory articles, news and information from Philips?
Subscribe now
Subscribe now
COPD insider
What is COPD insider?

COPD Insider

Register now for exclusive content for COPD professionals

Register now

Help your patients personalize their sleep experience, and wake up feeling refreshed

Somneo image

A good night’s sleep is critical to meeting life’s demands and responsibilities. Accustomed to feeling in control during their day, many are looking for smart tech solutions that will allow them to better manage their sleep and waking.

 

Wake-up lights can simulate the natural power of daylight to help improve energy levels and well-being. Several independent studies have shown that the Somneo Connected wake-up light enhances the experience of waking up, improves mood, and makes users feel more refreshed in the morning.

Read more

Industry continuing education and resources

Book icon
Access new sleep and respiratory continuing medical education on the CHEST® Journal website (CHEST links require login)
CHEST® CME Resource Center
¹https://www.sleepfoundation.org/sleep-tools-tips/healthy-sleep-tips/page/0/1
²Vincken W, Levy ML, Scullion J, et al. Spacer devices for inhaled therapy: why use them, and how? ERJ Open Res 2018; 4: 00065-2018 [https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6004521]

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

What does this mean?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand