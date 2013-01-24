|
As December draws to a close, people find themselves reminiscing about the year’s events, perhaps reflecting on their life in a more meaningful way. At the same time, they are looking forward to the New Year, a new mind-set, better habits—“a new year, a new me.”
This presents an opportunity for you to help your patients focus on and rethink their sleep habits, and how to approach sleep in ways that can help improve their quality of life. Sleep can positively affect school and work performance, personal safety, quality of life, obesity rates, and mortality rates, so patients can be encouraged to establish healthy sleeping patterns.
Consider developing a “healthy sleep” checklist1 for your patients to help them to promote healthy sleeping in the New Year.
For almost 70 years, patients have been using pressurized metered-dose inhalers (pMDI) that deliver inhaled therapy to manage their obstructive airway disease. However, it is commonly recognized that these devices are often used incorrectly or suboptimally, which may affect efficacy, safety and patient compliance.
Professional guidelines recommend that pMDIs be used with a spacer or valved holding chamber (VHC) but actual use is lagging, with estimates varying from 10% in the UK in 1990 to 46% in Canada in 2008.
The article reviews spacer devices for inhaled therapy: why use them, and how?2, the advantages and potential disadvantages of using spacers/ VHCs with pMDIs are addressed.
A good night’s sleep is critical to meeting life’s demands and responsibilities. Accustomed to feeling in control during their day, many are looking for smart tech solutions that will allow them to better manage their sleep and waking.
Wake-up lights can simulate the natural power of daylight to help improve energy levels and well-being. Several independent studies have shown that the Somneo Connected wake-up light enhances the experience of waking up, improves mood, and makes users feel more refreshed in the morning.