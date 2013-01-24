Home
Sleep & Respiratory Newsletter

February 2019

In this issue

• Rethinking positional obstructive sleep apnea management
• Taking action to improve the “hospital to home” transition
• Sound sleep and respiratory health: new innovations from Philips

Rethinking positional obstructive sleep apnea management

 

Successfully managing sleep patients in today’s changing healthcare environment is more challenging and costly than ever. It has become increasingly important to diagnose complex sleep conditions more efficiently, make therapy easier for patients to live with and make ongoing care more productive and cost-effective.

 

In this article, we take a closer look positional obstructive sleep apnea (POSA), not only rethinking assumptions about diagnosis, but also to taking a fresh look at positional therapy devices. Positional therapy, along with weight management, is one of the most commonly used methods for treating POSA.

Read more

Tell us what you think

Taking action to improve the “hospital to home” transition

Transition home
Today, despite increasing awareness among both clinicians and the community at large that patients would rather be treated at home, many clinicians still do not fully appreciate the importance of connected care to patient outcomes. Many hospitals do not have programs to efficiently and effectively transition patients to their homes. To solve this dilemma, one question clinicians may need to answer is: where do I start?
Read more
Resources

Is there a link between Focus on Bronchiectasis and COPD?

“Focus on Bronchiectasis/COPD Overlap: An Under-Recognized But Critically Important Condition” –Gary Hansen, PhD

Read more
Sound sleep and respiratory health: new innovations from Philips

Philips SmartSleep Deep sleep headband improves sleep quality—without extending sleep time

Philips SmartSleep Deep sleep headband and mobile app clinically proven to enhance the quality of sleep. Your patients will feel more rested and refreshed without changing how long they need to sleep.*

*When used for 2 weeks in people who do not get enough sleep due to lifestyle

Read more
Effective nebulizer treatment

Effective nebulizer treatment in less time—so there’s more time for life

The Philips InnoSpire Go portable mesh nebulizer delivers therapy in 4 minutes* so your patients can get on with their everyday lives. It’s ideal for children with asthma as well as those patients struggling with COPD.

*using 2.5ml Salbutamol

Read more

