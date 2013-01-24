Successfully managing sleep patients in today’s changing healthcare environment is more challenging and costly than ever. It has become increasingly important to diagnose complex sleep conditions more efficiently, make therapy easier for patients to live with and make ongoing care more productive and cost-effective.

In this article, we take a closer look positional obstructive sleep apnea (POSA), not only rethinking assumptions about diagnosis, but also to taking a fresh look at positional therapy devices. Positional therapy, along with weight management, is one of the most commonly used methods for treating POSA.