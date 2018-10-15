Everyone needs a good night’s sleep. It’s generally thought that being well-rested contributes to healthy brain function and overall physical health. Recent findings have shown that many of the beneficial effects of sleep on the restoration of brain function are thought to be mediated primarily by slow wave sleep2,3—defined as non-rapid eye movement sleep that accounts for 80% of total sleep. Additionally, slow wave sleep, or SWS, has been shown to play a pivotal role in the optimization of memory consolidation.2,3

A recent study sponsored by Philips Healthcare explores how chronically and mildly sleep-restricted patients get better sleep.