Sleep & Respiratory Newsletter
Sleep & Respiratory Newsletter

October 2018

In this issue

• How an integrated care pathway reduces COPD readmissions—and costs
• Diagnosis COPD: Now what?
• The significance of sleep

How an integrated care pathway reduces COPD readmissions—and costs

 

Authors and affiliations:

Rick Nicksic. Managing Partner; Greg Cooper. Managing Partner; Amy Day, RRT. Senior VP. Clinical Services. lncreMedical, LLC, 8259 Wicker Avenue. St. John. IN 46373

 

In 2014, COPD-related healthcare costs exceeded $36 billion.1 In 2015, 78% of hospitals were penalized for readmission.1  What if there was a way to facilitate early, appropriate COPD diagnosis and provide continuous monitoring and intervention in the acute and post-acute care settings so that COPD hospital readmissions are reduced? A recent study explores how a program of acute and post-acute care management can help keep patients on track, and out of the hospital.

Diagnosis COPD: Now what?

COPD is the third leading cause of death in the United States. More than 11 million people have been diagnosed with COPD, but millions more may have the disease without even knowing it. Patients who end up with a COPD diagnosis might have suspected that something was wrong with their lungs. But they might have been reluctant to engage with their physicians—angry, ambivalent, embarrassed—and fearful, especially if they are smokers. Unlike other diseases, COPD calls for a multifaceted and transformative approach to patient care.
Dr. Lee-Chong Teofilo, Chief Medical Liaison at Philips, shares his perspective on what clinicians can do to help their patients manage this difficult disease. And tries to answer the question:  what can physicians do to treat these patients holistically and give them hope.
Philips attended Medtrade 2018

October 15-17, 2018

Georgia World Congress Center

Atlanta, GA

New interactive Nebulizer Therapy Guide

Learn more about nebulizer therapy and available solutions

The significance of sleep

 

Everyone needs a good night’s sleep. It’s generally thought that being well-rested contributes to healthy brain function and overall physical health. Recent findings have shown that many of the beneficial effects of sleep on the restoration of brain function are thought to be mediated primarily by slow wave sleep2,3—defined as non-rapid eye movement sleep that accounts for 80% of total sleep. Additionally, slow wave sleep, or SWS, has been shown to play a pivotal role in the optimization of memory consolidation.2,3

 

A recent study sponsored by Philips Healthcare explores how chronically and mildly sleep-restricted patients get better sleep.

Industry continuing education and resources

Recognition of Sleep Quality, Sleep Disorders and their Diagnosis and Management
Sleep is essential for healthy brain function. Learn how sleep deprivation can affect physiological functions.
