This symposium discusses what is positional obstructive sleep apnea (POSA), its prevalence, therapy guidelines, earlier mechanical techniques, and new advanced digital technology now available. An overview of the available clinical evidence that supports the sleep position trainer for treating positional OSA is included.
Symposium: “Advances in the treatment of positional sleep apnea”
Speaker: Helene A. Emsellem, MD, FAASM, Medical Director, Center for Sleep and Wake Disorders
There are several factors associated with the patient, device, and drug that are important to consider when selecting an aerosol delivery device for a patient. With the multitude of considerations in each of this area, this can lead to device selection delirium on part of the healthcare practitioner as well as device use delirium on part of the patient.
Symposium: “Going beyond the prescription—consider first the medication delivery system”
Speaker: James B. Fink, Ph.D., R.R.T., FAARC, FCCP, Aerogen Pharma Corp
Treatment of sleep disorders with servo ventilation has been questioned following past studies. Learn about recent clinical evidence that demonstrates the result of those studies may have been due to a device effect and not a class effect.
Symposium: “Performance of 4 adaptive servo ventilation devices in the treatment of complex sleep apnea”
Speaker: Salma Patel, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Medicine, UA Health Sciences
