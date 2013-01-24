Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Sleep & Respiratory Newsletter
dynamic unique masthead

Sleep & Respiratory Newsletter

Share article:

Summer 2019

In this issue:

• Zeroing in on positional obstructive sleep apnea
• On the go with portable mesh nebulizers
• AHI thresholds in diagnosing obstructive sleep apnea

Zeroing in on positional obstructive sleep apnea

Positional obstructive sleep apnea, or positional OSA (POSA), is highly prevalent1 and requires long-term management. Here are 10 essential findings to keep in mind when evaluating or treating patients with  positional OSA (POSA).
Read more

On the go with portable mesh nebulizers 

On the go with portable mesh nebulizers
Pulmonary disease patients—from children with asthma to adults with COPD—want to enjoy the daily activities of life. Having a portable, discreet device to administer the medicines they need that’s always available and easy to use—whether at home, school, or work—will help them take back control of their lives.
Read more

Reader survey: AHI thresholds in diagnosing obstructive sleep apnea

AHI thresholds in diagnosing obstructive sleep apnea
Let us know what you think about current AASM practice guidelines on AHI thresholds for OSA.
Read more

Tell us what you think

Sleep & Respiratory Newsletter

SRC newsletter icon
Want to get more sleep and respiratory articles, news and information from Philips?
Subscribe now

COPD insider

COPD insider

COPD insider

Register now for exclusive content for COPD professionals

Register now

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

What does this mean?
Book icon

Stay up to date with education and resources

Access new sleep and respiratory educational materials here.

Positional OSA


This symposium discusses what is positional obstructive sleep apnea (POSA), its prevalence, therapy guidelines, earlier mechanical techniques, and new advanced digital technology now available. An overview of the available clinical evidence that supports the sleep position trainer for treating positional OSA is included.

 

Symposium: “Advances in the treatment of positional sleep apnea” 

Speaker: Helene A. Emsellem, MD, FAASM, Medical Director, Center for Sleep and Wake Disorders

Watch the video

Portable nebulizers


There are several factors associated with the patient, device, and drug that are important to consider when selecting an aerosol delivery device for a patient. With the multitude of considerations in each of this area, this can lead to device selection delirium on part of the healthcare practitioner as well as device use delirium on part of the patient.

 

Symposium: “Going beyond the prescription—consider first the medication delivery system”

Speaker: James B. Fink, Ph.D., R.R.T., FAARC, FCCP, Aerogen Pharma Corp

Watch the video

Servo Ventilation


Treatment of sleep disorders with servo ventilation has been questioned following past studies. Learn about recent clinical evidence that demonstrates the result of those studies may have been due to a device effect and not a class effect.

 

Symposium: “Performance of 4 adaptive servo ventilation devices in the treatment of complex sleep apnea”

Speaker: Salma Patel, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Medicine, UA Health Sciences

Learn more about performance of adaptive servo ventilation devices

Learn more
Watch the video
1. Heinzer R, et al. J Sleep Med. 2018 Aug;48:157-162.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand