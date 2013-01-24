Home
Care Orchestrator Sleep and respiratory care management system

Drive collaboration among your care team with actionable patient insights delivered straight to their smart phones, tablets, or PCs. Remotely monitor and manage all of your sleep apnea and respiratory patients with a single system. Increase your team’s efficiencies and streamline your workflow for a sharper focus on higher clinical priorities. Run your business as you see fit, customizing reports and alerts to aid in identifying patients at risk and provide them with timely care.

Specifications

Care Orchestrator works with the following web browsers:
Client Browser
  • Microsoft Edge, Safari, Firefox, Chrome , Internet Explorer

