The DreamWear silicone pillows cushion is an all-silicone, minimally invasive nasal pillows cushion. It is designed to fit the innovative DreamWear mask that lets patients sleep in any position.¹ *Not available in all markets or countries.
|DreamWear with headgear, med frame, all cushion sizes
|DreamWear with headgear, small & med frame, small & med cushion sizes
|DreamWear with headgear, small, med & large frame, all cushion sizes
|DreamWear silicone pillows cushion, small
|DreamWear silicone pillows cushion, medium
|DreamWear silicone pillows cushion, large
|DreamWear silicone pillows cushion, medium wide
|Small frame
|Medium frame
|Large frame
|Headgear with arms
|Fabric wraps
