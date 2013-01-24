Home
Disposable, pre-gelled electrode with paper tape. Recommended for adult ECG monitoring while performing ultrasound procedures. Silver/Silver-Chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor.

Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2601B, 862108, 862231, 862439
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Electrode
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .770 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 30 electrodes per pack, 10 packs per case
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Paper Tape
Patient Application
  • Adult
Elecrode Size
  • 59 mm (2.3'') diameter
Elecrode Shape
  • Round
Gel-Type
  • Wet
Electrode Connector Type
  • Snap, Grabber

