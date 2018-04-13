Search terms
A large field of view for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair. Excellent low-dose imaging for pain management interventions. Philips BV Pulsera’s innovative features help you get the job done.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Rear-wheel steering for easy positioning
Pulsed exposure mode for exceptional contrast
Rotating anode technology for long procedures
APF parameters for high throughput
Refurbishment process provides like- new condition
View product
View product
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand