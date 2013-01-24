Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Zenition 50 Mobile C-arm with Image Intensifier

Zenition 50

Mobile C-arm with Image Intensifier

Find similar products

Point-and-shoot simplicity and reliable uptime make the Zenition 50 mobile C-arm with image intensifier the ideal systems for intensive use in interventions and surgeries. Part of the Zenition mobile C-arm family – a series of harmonized mobile C-arms that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilties.

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • Zenition mobile C-arm systems are available for sale in a limited number of countries. Please check with a local representative for availability in your market.
  • Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with a Philips C-arm or with each other before.
  • Eligible RightFit Service Agreements are available with Technology Maximizer.
  • The clinical images are from the Philips BV Pulsera mobile C-arm and do not represent the final image quality of the Zenition C-arm system.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand