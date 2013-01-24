Big Bore RT CT scanner and simulator designed for radiation oncology and therapy

Big Bore RT is designed as a CT simulator to enhance clinical confidence, accelerate time to treat and maximize value of its investment without compromising on patient experience – four dimensions that are essential towards excellent care.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
* In clinical practice, the use of IMR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Lower image noise, improved spatial resolution, improved low-contrast detectability, and/or dose reduction, were tested using reference body protocols. All metrics were tested on phantoms. Dose reduction assessments were performed using 0.8 mm slices, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using human observers. Data on file.
** Image noise as defined by IEC standard 61223-3-5. Image noise was assessed using reference body protocol, on a phantom. Data on file
Media Gallery
Features
Focusing on what matters in radiation oncology
Focusing on what matters in radiation oncology
Big Bore RT offers advanced tools to facilitate accurate efficient patient marking and simulation workflow. Featuring 60 cm true scan FOV for full anatomic visualization. It provides spatial positioning accuracy of less than 2mm between the imaging plane and the laser marking plane for confidence in patient marking. This meets the AAPM TG 66.
Where imaging and treatment planning meet
Where imaging and treatment planning meet
While excellent image quality is the foundation for accurate contouring and treatment plans, radiation oncology demands more. The Big Bore RT offers superb imaging and simulation solutions that integrate with your department workflow for the accuracy and efficiency cancer care requires.
Accelerate time to treatment
Accelerate time to treatment
Efficiently move from scan to plan with virtual simulation and patient marking integrated at the scanner. The Philips TumorLOC application offers an accurate and efficient workflow for patient marking and virtual simulation directly from the scanner console. Tools assist with isocenter localization, generating maximum, minimum and average intensity projections, contouring target volumes and critical structures, beam placement, and machine characterizations for routine and respiratory-correlated studies.
Enhance accuracy in treatment planning and therapy delivery
Enhance accuracy in treatment planning and therapy delivery
Through low-contrast resolution, lower dose/higher image quality, and virtually noise-free* images, iterative model reconstruction (IMR) technology delivers visualization of fine detail and improved clinical accuracy in the detection and delineation of small, subtle structures. IMR improves image quality and advances ‘autosegmentation’. Less manual intervention means fast contouring and short time to treatment.
The Power of Two
The Power of Two
Philips provides two leading technologies that can improve image quality. iDose4* improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. Together they product high image quality with reduced artifacts.
Focus on the patient…workflow powered by iPatient
Focus on the patient…workflow powered by iPatient
iPatient provides patient-centered imaging – including imaging for simulation and treatment planning – providing consistent image quality from scan to scan. iPatient features a simple user interface to manage image quality, dose, and speed of acquisition. Drive confidence and consistency with dedicated exam cards for oncology as well as diagnostic CT procedures.
Managing motion for treatment confidence
Managing motion for treatment confidence
4D CT with bellows and amplitude binning, include in the pulmonary tool kit for Oncology, helps improve accuracy in treatment planning and therapy delivery, even in irregular breathers.
Advance user comfort and proficiency during interventional procedures
Advance user comfort and proficiency during interventional procedures
The interventional controls designed for the Big Bore RT offers user flexibility, workflow efficiency and automatic position transcribing. With accurate and fine incremental movements of the table available at the click of a button, to quickly and clearly visualize the needle tip during interventional procedures, clinicians can focus on what matters most, the patient.
* In clinical practice, the use of IMR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Lower image noise, improved spatial resolution, improved low-contrast detectability, and/or dose reduction, were tested using reference body protocols. All metrics were tested on phantoms. Dose reduction assessments were performed using 0.8 mm slices, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using human observers. Data on file.
** Image noise as defined by IEC standard 61223-3-5. Image noise was assessed using reference body protocol, on a phantom. Data on file
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.