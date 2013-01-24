Home
Ingenia Ambition/Elition MR-RT Next generation MRI for radiation therapy is here

Ingenia Ambition/Elition MR-RT

Next generation MRI for radiation therapy is here

The state-of-the-art Ingenia MR-RT platform featuring Ambition 1.5T and Elition 3.0T MR systems meets specific RT needs by providing high-quality MR images acquired in the treatment position. Smoothly integrate MRI through a comprehensive solution that considers your whole workflow, even for MR-only radiotherapy.

Features
Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Whether for external beam radiation therapy (RT) or brachytherapy, integrating MR imaging into CT‑based planning can harness the power of MRI and transform patient management. With MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast, you can clearly see the tumor and organs at risk. So you can support accuracy in delineation and design the best possible treatment plans. Image courtesy of William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, USA
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction. With the state-of-the art next generation Elition 3.0T and Ambition 1.5T wide-bore MR systems, you can benefit from MRI innovations, now and in years to come.
Maintain high standards

Know you can rely on MRI performance. Evaluate the geometric fidelity in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package. Tailored for RT planning, it includes a dedicated phantom and analysis software.Since most steps are fully automated, you can perform routine volumetric evaluations efficiently and in a repeatable manner right from the MRI console.
Position with precision

Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil¹. Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.
Work your way

Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps
Set up easily and flexibly

The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity

The Philips Ingenia MR-RT simulation platform with MR-linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. With consistent workflows and image quality from MR simulation through to online MR guidance during radiation treatment, it will let you exploit the many similarities and synergies between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity.
See clearly in treatment planning

Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies.Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.
Learn and share MRI expertise

Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.

Today, MR has even more to offer radiation therapy treatment planning. Innovative MR-only simulation by Philips helps you rely on MR as a primary imaging modality for planning the treatment of prostate cancer patients.

 

Available as a plug-in extension to the Ingenia MR-RT, MR-only sim provides the excellent soft-tissue contrast you trust for target delineation – plus density information for dose calculations. And it’s designed for your workflow. Fast scanning protocols and embedded post-processing steps generate MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) images on the MR console in just a few minutes with the density information you’d expect from CT.

 

Download MR-only sim datasheet

Dr. Uulke van der Heide describes MR’s changing role in radiotherapy and a recent collaboration with Philips to bring MR-only simulation for RT planning from the lab to the clinic. The Philips Ingenia MR-RT platform now supports MR-only simulation for planning the treatment of prostate cancer patients.

 

Dr. Van der Heide is a medical physicist at the Netherlands Cancer Institute in Amsterdam.

FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.

FieldStrength - MRI in Radiotherapy workflows 

FieldStrength - 3D MRI guided brachytherapy

FieldStrength - Ingenia solution enhances delineation for RT planning
