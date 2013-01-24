Ingenia Ambition/Elition MR-RT Next generation MRI for radiation therapy is here

Today, MR has even more to offer radiation therapy treatment planning. Innovative MR-only simulation by Philips helps you rely on MR as a primary imaging modality for planning the treatment of prostate cancer patients.
Available as a plug-in extension to the Ingenia MR-RT, MR-only sim provides the excellent soft-tissue contrast you trust for target delineation – plus density information for dose calculations. And it’s designed for your workflow. Fast scanning protocols and embedded post-processing steps generate MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) images on the MR console in just a few minutes with the density information you’d expect from CT.