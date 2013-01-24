Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

AED Trainer 3 AED Trainer

AED Trainer 3

AED Trainer

Find similar products

The AED Trainer 3 prepares emergency responders to use the basic functions of the HeartStart FR3. It simulates 8 ERC/AHA compatible training scenarios for a realistic training environment that includes shock delivery and CPR.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Realistic FR3 simulation prepares tra... || KBA1

Realistic FR3 simulation prepares trainees for real world use

The AED Trainer 3 replicates the FR3 including the same speed of delivery, pre-connected pads, infant/child key, and voice commands. You can become familiar with the basic functions of the FR3 before confronting emergency situations so you can respond with increased confidence and speed.
8 training scenarios to simulate real... || KBA1

8 training scenarios to simulate realistic conditions

With eight lifelike training scenarios, the AED Trainer 3 helps you become familiar with the basic functions of the HeartStart FR3 under realistic emergency conditions. These scenarios are compatible with ERC/AHA guidelines.
Complete instructor control for customized training

Complete instructor control for customized training

The AED Trainer 3 provides instructor controls so you can manage your learning environment and test your students’ response to a variety of situations. Choose training scenarios, pause, and resume again so each trainee receives the maximum benefit from their training. The remote control allows you to change scenarios on-the-fly. And the AED Trainer 3 is language configurable, giving you the flexibility to train in a wide range of diverse settings.
For a U.S sales representative please call 1-800-225-0230. For non-US purchasing, training, support and more click the button to contact us.
Contact us
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Support
Find information on user manuals, product training, warranties and more.



Visit support

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand