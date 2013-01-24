Home
Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse. It measures the fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.

Features
NST Trace Interpretation

NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency

Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.
Avalon CTS

Avalon CTS for freedom of movement

When connected to the Avalon Cordless Transducer System (CTS), mothers can freely move up to 100 meters from the CTS base station during continuous monitoring by the care team. The CTS also transmits data to the IntelliSpace Perinatal information system to add to the overall patient record.
Reliability features

Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows stable monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Large, intuitive color display

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
Smart Pulse

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates to enhance confidence that each is measured separately.
Triplet monitoring option

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM20 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.
Smart transducers

Smart transducers to simplify operation

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Variety of readings

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement; and an extensive set of internal fetal parameters such as direct fetal heart rate and uterine pressure. Maternal SpO2 monitoring is included as standard.
External touch display option

External touch display option for flexibility

The optional external touch display gives caregivers enhanced flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

