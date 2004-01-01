By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector with Xres increases image contrast and sharpness, while reducing noise. It can be applied to cardiac fluoroscopy and exposure runs, as well as vascular fluoroscopy and trace subtract fluoroscopy. It meets the demanding performance requirements for challenging cardiac and cardiovascular procedures.
Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector with Xres increases image contrast and sharpness, while reducing noise. It can be applied to cardiac fluoroscopy and exposure runs, as well as vascular fluoroscopy and trace subtract fluoroscopy. It meets the demanding performance requirements for challenging cardiac and cardiovascular procedures.
Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector with Xres increases image contrast and sharpness, while reducing noise. It can be applied to cardiac fluoroscopy and exposure runs, as well as vascular fluoroscopy and trace subtract fluoroscopy. It meets the demanding performance requirements for challenging cardiac and cardiovascular procedures.
Xper Settings
Xper Settings to streamline procedures
Xper allows each user to customize system functions to match their workflow and procedures. System operation becomes an experience that can aid confident and fast diagnosis.
Xper Settings to streamline procedures
Xper allows each user to customize system functions to match their workflow and procedures. System operation becomes an experience that can aid confident and fast diagnosis.
Xper Settings to streamline procedures
Xper allows each user to customize system functions to match their workflow and procedures. System operation becomes an experience that can aid confident and fast diagnosis.
Allura 3D-RA
Allura 3D-RA enhances visualization
As an alternative to acquiring multiple stationary views, Philips Allura 3D-RA generates high-resolution 3D images from a single rotation angiography run. Allura 3D-RA delivers a 3D reconstructed display in a few seconds, quickly providing actionable insight. It offers excellent visualization of the anatomical vessel structure, helping to clarify the complex spatial relationship between the critical and branching vessels.
Allura 3D-RA enhances visualization
As an alternative to acquiring multiple stationary views, Philips Allura 3D-RA generates high-resolution 3D images from a single rotation angiography run. Allura 3D-RA delivers a 3D reconstructed display in a few seconds, quickly providing actionable insight. It offers excellent visualization of the anatomical vessel structure, helping to clarify the complex spatial relationship between the critical and branching vessels.
Allura 3D-RA enhances visualization
As an alternative to acquiring multiple stationary views, Philips Allura 3D-RA generates high-resolution 3D images from a single rotation angiography run. Allura 3D-RA delivers a 3D reconstructed display in a few seconds, quickly providing actionable insight. It offers excellent visualization of the anatomical vessel structure, helping to clarify the complex spatial relationship between the critical and branching vessels.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Philips engineers assemble the Allura Xper FlashPoint systems from the ground up. The system geometry is fully refurbished to look and perform like new, while all major components (X-ray tubes, table, detectors, monitors) are brand new.
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Philips engineers assemble the Allura Xper FlashPoint systems from the ground up. The system geometry is fully refurbished to look and perform like new, while all major components (X-ray tubes, table, detectors, monitors) are brand new.
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Philips engineers assemble the Allura Xper FlashPoint systems from the ground up. The system geometry is fully refurbished to look and perform like new, while all major components (X-ray tubes, table, detectors, monitors) are brand new.
Allura 3D-CA
Allura 3D-CA for superb insight into tortuous vasculature
Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) software provides high quality, reconstructed 3D images of relevant vessel structure and data indications to support a more confident decision. The 3D model provides a superb view of torturous vasculature, high-angle lesions and bifurcations, with minimal foreshortening. You may assess the coronary anatomy, from any angle, for stent selection or intervention planning.
Allura 3D-CA for superb insight into tortuous vasculature
Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) software provides high quality, reconstructed 3D images of relevant vessel structure and data indications to support a more confident decision. The 3D model provides a superb view of torturous vasculature, high-angle lesions and bifurcations, with minimal foreshortening. You may assess the coronary anatomy, from any angle, for stent selection or intervention planning.
Allura 3D-CA for superb insight into tortuous vasculature
Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) software provides high quality, reconstructed 3D images of relevant vessel structure and data indications to support a more confident decision. The 3D model provides a superb view of torturous vasculature, high-angle lesions and bifurcations, with minimal foreshortening. You may assess the coronary anatomy, from any angle, for stent selection or intervention planning.
Award winning program
Award winning program means winning performance
Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select and FlashPoint systems.
Award winning program means winning performance
Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select and FlashPoint systems.
Award winning program means winning performance
Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select and FlashPoint systems.
Biplane design
Biplane design enhances visualization of cardiac anatomy
The unique design of Philips biplane X-ray systems visualizes catheter and lead positions from two directions. It provides full angulation flexibility to reveal critical anatomical information.
Biplane design enhances visualization of cardiac anatomy
The unique design of Philips biplane X-ray systems visualizes catheter and lead positions from two directions. It provides full angulation flexibility to reveal critical anatomical information.
Biplane design enhances visualization of cardiac anatomy
The unique design of Philips biplane X-ray systems visualizes catheter and lead positions from two directions. It provides full angulation flexibility to reveal critical anatomical information.
StentBoost
StentBoost to enhance visualization
StentBoost is a simple, quick, and cost-effective tool to enhance stent visualization in the coronary arteries. With the StentBoost Subtract feature, you can even see the stent in relation to the vessel wall as you are working. This image can support you in placing the stent accurately the first time, may shorten procedures and potentially reduce the need for additional ones.
StentBoost to enhance visualization
StentBoost is a simple, quick, and cost-effective tool to enhance stent visualization in the coronary arteries. With the StentBoost Subtract feature, you can even see the stent in relation to the vessel wall as you are working. This image can support you in placing the stent accurately the first time, may shorten procedures and potentially reduce the need for additional ones.
StentBoost to enhance visualization
StentBoost is a simple, quick, and cost-effective tool to enhance stent visualization in the coronary arteries. With the StentBoost Subtract feature, you can even see the stent in relation to the vessel wall as you are working. This image can support you in placing the stent accurately the first time, may shorten procedures and potentially reduce the need for additional ones.
Dedicated settings
Dedicated settings provide efficient operation
The Allura Xper FD10/10 offers dedicated cardiac, pediatric, and electrophysiology settings, to manage X-ray dose during minimally invasive procedures.
Dedicated settings provide efficient operation
The Allura Xper FD10/10 offers dedicated cardiac, pediatric, and electrophysiology settings, to manage X-ray dose during minimally invasive procedures.
Dedicated settings provide efficient operation
The Allura Xper FD10/10 offers dedicated cardiac, pediatric, and electrophysiology settings, to manage X-ray dose during minimally invasive procedures.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector with Xres increases image contrast and sharpness, while reducing noise. It can be applied to cardiac fluoroscopy and exposure runs, as well as vascular fluoroscopy and trace subtract fluoroscopy. It meets the demanding performance requirements for challenging cardiac and cardiovascular procedures.
Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector with Xres increases image contrast and sharpness, while reducing noise. It can be applied to cardiac fluoroscopy and exposure runs, as well as vascular fluoroscopy and trace subtract fluoroscopy. It meets the demanding performance requirements for challenging cardiac and cardiovascular procedures.
Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector with Xres increases image contrast and sharpness, while reducing noise. It can be applied to cardiac fluoroscopy and exposure runs, as well as vascular fluoroscopy and trace subtract fluoroscopy. It meets the demanding performance requirements for challenging cardiac and cardiovascular procedures.
Xper Settings
Xper Settings to streamline procedures
Xper allows each user to customize system functions to match their workflow and procedures. System operation becomes an experience that can aid confident and fast diagnosis.
Xper Settings to streamline procedures
Xper allows each user to customize system functions to match their workflow and procedures. System operation becomes an experience that can aid confident and fast diagnosis.
Xper Settings to streamline procedures
Xper allows each user to customize system functions to match their workflow and procedures. System operation becomes an experience that can aid confident and fast diagnosis.
Allura 3D-RA
Allura 3D-RA enhances visualization
As an alternative to acquiring multiple stationary views, Philips Allura 3D-RA generates high-resolution 3D images from a single rotation angiography run. Allura 3D-RA delivers a 3D reconstructed display in a few seconds, quickly providing actionable insight. It offers excellent visualization of the anatomical vessel structure, helping to clarify the complex spatial relationship between the critical and branching vessels.
Allura 3D-RA enhances visualization
As an alternative to acquiring multiple stationary views, Philips Allura 3D-RA generates high-resolution 3D images from a single rotation angiography run. Allura 3D-RA delivers a 3D reconstructed display in a few seconds, quickly providing actionable insight. It offers excellent visualization of the anatomical vessel structure, helping to clarify the complex spatial relationship between the critical and branching vessels.
Allura 3D-RA enhances visualization
As an alternative to acquiring multiple stationary views, Philips Allura 3D-RA generates high-resolution 3D images from a single rotation angiography run. Allura 3D-RA delivers a 3D reconstructed display in a few seconds, quickly providing actionable insight. It offers excellent visualization of the anatomical vessel structure, helping to clarify the complex spatial relationship between the critical and branching vessels.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Philips engineers assemble the Allura Xper FlashPoint systems from the ground up. The system geometry is fully refurbished to look and perform like new, while all major components (X-ray tubes, table, detectors, monitors) are brand new.
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Philips engineers assemble the Allura Xper FlashPoint systems from the ground up. The system geometry is fully refurbished to look and perform like new, while all major components (X-ray tubes, table, detectors, monitors) are brand new.
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Philips engineers assemble the Allura Xper FlashPoint systems from the ground up. The system geometry is fully refurbished to look and perform like new, while all major components (X-ray tubes, table, detectors, monitors) are brand new.
Allura 3D-CA
Allura 3D-CA for superb insight into tortuous vasculature
Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) software provides high quality, reconstructed 3D images of relevant vessel structure and data indications to support a more confident decision. The 3D model provides a superb view of torturous vasculature, high-angle lesions and bifurcations, with minimal foreshortening. You may assess the coronary anatomy, from any angle, for stent selection or intervention planning.
Allura 3D-CA for superb insight into tortuous vasculature
Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) software provides high quality, reconstructed 3D images of relevant vessel structure and data indications to support a more confident decision. The 3D model provides a superb view of torturous vasculature, high-angle lesions and bifurcations, with minimal foreshortening. You may assess the coronary anatomy, from any angle, for stent selection or intervention planning.
Allura 3D-CA for superb insight into tortuous vasculature
Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) software provides high quality, reconstructed 3D images of relevant vessel structure and data indications to support a more confident decision. The 3D model provides a superb view of torturous vasculature, high-angle lesions and bifurcations, with minimal foreshortening. You may assess the coronary anatomy, from any angle, for stent selection or intervention planning.
Award winning program
Award winning program means winning performance
Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select and FlashPoint systems.
Award winning program means winning performance
Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select and FlashPoint systems.
Award winning program means winning performance
Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select and FlashPoint systems.
Biplane design
Biplane design enhances visualization of cardiac anatomy
The unique design of Philips biplane X-ray systems visualizes catheter and lead positions from two directions. It provides full angulation flexibility to reveal critical anatomical information.
Biplane design enhances visualization of cardiac anatomy
The unique design of Philips biplane X-ray systems visualizes catheter and lead positions from two directions. It provides full angulation flexibility to reveal critical anatomical information.
Biplane design enhances visualization of cardiac anatomy
The unique design of Philips biplane X-ray systems visualizes catheter and lead positions from two directions. It provides full angulation flexibility to reveal critical anatomical information.
StentBoost
StentBoost to enhance visualization
StentBoost is a simple, quick, and cost-effective tool to enhance stent visualization in the coronary arteries. With the StentBoost Subtract feature, you can even see the stent in relation to the vessel wall as you are working. This image can support you in placing the stent accurately the first time, may shorten procedures and potentially reduce the need for additional ones.
StentBoost to enhance visualization
StentBoost is a simple, quick, and cost-effective tool to enhance stent visualization in the coronary arteries. With the StentBoost Subtract feature, you can even see the stent in relation to the vessel wall as you are working. This image can support you in placing the stent accurately the first time, may shorten procedures and potentially reduce the need for additional ones.
StentBoost to enhance visualization
StentBoost is a simple, quick, and cost-effective tool to enhance stent visualization in the coronary arteries. With the StentBoost Subtract feature, you can even see the stent in relation to the vessel wall as you are working. This image can support you in placing the stent accurately the first time, may shorten procedures and potentially reduce the need for additional ones.
Dedicated settings
Dedicated settings provide efficient operation
The Allura Xper FD10/10 offers dedicated cardiac, pediatric, and electrophysiology settings, to manage X-ray dose during minimally invasive procedures.
Dedicated settings provide efficient operation
The Allura Xper FD10/10 offers dedicated cardiac, pediatric, and electrophysiology settings, to manage X-ray dose during minimally invasive procedures.
Dedicated settings provide efficient operation
The Allura Xper FD10/10 offers dedicated cardiac, pediatric, and electrophysiology settings, to manage X-ray dose during minimally invasive procedures.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.