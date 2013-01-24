Home
Features
Live 3D Guidance
Live 3D Guidance for extra insight

Dynamic 3D roadmap and XperGuide give you Live 3D guidance capabilities that provide enhanced clinical insight and navigation for tortuous vasculature. All controlled tableside on the biplane neuro X-ray system.
2k digital imaging chain || Superb image quality and cover

2k digital imaging chain for high quality, distortion-free images

The 2k flat detector captures information at a resolution four times greater than conventional X-ray systems to support confident decision making.
Personalized settings || Intuitive design

Personalized settings reduce mouse clicks

Each physician can personalize the settings for specific vascular and neurovascular interventions.
Refurbishment process

Refurbishment process provides like-new condition

Philips engineers assemble the Allura Xper FlashPoint systems from the ground up. The system geometry is fully refurbished to look and perform like new, while all major components (X-ray tubes, table, detectors, monitors) are brand new.
Full body coverage

Full body coverage for excellent access

Philips unique biplane geometry provides full body coverage for neurovascular and vascular interventions.
XperCT

XperCT for CT-like imaging in the lab

XperCT provides CT-like imaging in the neuro suite that enables clinicians to assess soft tissue, bone structure and other body structures before, during and after an interventional procedure.
Award winning program

Award winning program means winning performance

Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select and FlashPoint systems.

