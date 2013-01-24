By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Dynamic 3D roadmap and XperGuide give you Live 3D guidance capabilities that provide enhanced clinical insight and navigation for tortuous vasculature. All controlled tableside on the biplane neuro X-ray system.
2k digital imaging chain || Superb image quality and cover
2k digital imaging chain for high quality, distortion-free images
The 2k flat detector captures information at a resolution four times greater than conventional X-ray systems to support confident decision making.
Personalized settings || Intuitive design
Personalized settings reduce mouse clicks
Each physician can personalize the settings for specific vascular and neurovascular interventions.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Philips engineers assemble the Allura Xper FlashPoint systems from the ground up. The system geometry is fully refurbished to look and perform like new, while all major components (X-ray tubes, table, detectors, monitors) are brand new.
Full body coverage
Full body coverage for excellent access
Philips unique biplane geometry provides full body coverage for neurovascular and vascular interventions.
XperCT
XperCT for CT-like imaging in the lab
XperCT provides CT-like imaging in the neuro suite that enables clinicians to assess soft tissue, bone structure and other body structures before, during and after an interventional procedure.
Award winning program
Award winning program means winning performance
Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select and FlashPoint systems.
