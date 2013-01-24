Home
920M Handheld Oximeter Oxygen saturation meter

920M Handheld Oximeter

Oxygen saturation meter

This small, easy to use handheld unit delivers on-the-spot oximetry readings; perfect for home use. The 920M stores up to 18 hours of trend memory.

Features
Spot checking || On-the-spot readings

Spot checking for instant information

Memory || 18 hours of trend memory

Memory option gives insight into trends

The 920M has 18 hours of memory capability.
3-year warranty || Options available

3-year warranty for complete peace of mind

Documentation

Ordering information (1)

Ordering information

