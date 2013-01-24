Home
Chest Lead Set Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Chest Lead Set IEC, Diagnostic ECG cardiography shielded replacement

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

989803129181

Chest shielded lead set for pageWriter Touch/Trim, consisting of 3 chest leads, Banana post, 12 color marked rings, 3 brown rings, 3 banana adapters, 1 lead separator, and instruction sheet.

