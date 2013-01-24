Complete Lead Set for PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs, AAMI Color Coded, shielded. Consisting of 2 arm leads (39" (1m)), 2 leg leads (41" (1.04m)), and 2 x 1 into 3 Trident leads (28" (70cm)), 2 lead separators 2.54 diameter, 2 Trident Yoke labels (V1-V3, V4-V6), 4 colored clips, 14 colored rings, 6 brown base rings and instructions for use. This lead set comes fully assembled. 1 complete lead set = 1 sales unit.