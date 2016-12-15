Long Upgrade Kit shielded 12-15/16 leads AAMI color coded for PageWriter TC 70. Consisting of 4 additional long lead assy (48" (1.22m0)), 6 shorting plugs, lead separators, 6 colored clips, 6 colored rings, 4 brown base rings and instructions for use. The additional lead sets come pre-assembled with the brown base rings. 1 kit = 1 sales unit.