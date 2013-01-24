Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

3-Lead Set Lead Set

3-Lead Set Disposable, Bedside, IEC

Lead Set

Find similar products

3 Leads Set Disposable, Bedside IEC rd, 1 pack=20 lead sets

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M8105A, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M3535A, M3536A
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1,16 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 20 lead sets
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1669A; 989803170171
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Lead Set Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
  • 3
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • IEC

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand