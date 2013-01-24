Home
HeartStart MRx Quick Disconnect DC Power Cable Accessories

HeartStart MRx Quick Disconnect DC Power Cable

Accessories

989803176541

This kit includes two cables, a shorter one that connects to the DC port of the MRx and a longer cable that connects to the DC power module. The circular ends of these cables are connected to allow the MRx batteries to be charged by the DC power module. The shorter cable is equipped with a cap to plug the end of the cable when not in use.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3536A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • 0.160 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 complete set of cables
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

