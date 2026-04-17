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MR monitoring
Adult NBP Cuffs (10)
Adult NBP Cuffs (10)
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Adult NBP Cuffs (10)
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Single-Lumen. Single patient use. Circumference Range 27.5 – 36.0 cm For use with 989803183221 Adult Pressure Interconnect Hose.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
Box of 10
Disposable or reusable
Single Use
Patient Application
Adult
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
Use with Philips Supplies
989803183221
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
CE Certified
Yes
Size
Adult - standard cuff length
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.