Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Visions PV .018 Digital IVUS catheter

Visions PV .018

Digital IVUS catheter

Find similar products

As an adjunct to conventional angiographic interventions, the Visions PV .018 digital IVUS catheter evaluates vascular morphology in blood vessels and provides cross-sectional imaging of these vessels. With a 135 cm working length and 24 mm max imaging diameter for 0.018” guide wire interventional procedures, the device aids in peripheral artery disease diagnosis and guides clinicians toward the correct therapy for the patient’s unique needs.

Contact us

Specifications

Technical specifications
Technical specifications
Minimum guide catheter
  • 6 F
Maximum guide wire
  • 0.018”
Maximum imaging diameter
  • 24 mm
Working length
  • 135 cm

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand