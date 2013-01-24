Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Reusable Infant Finger Glove sensor Sensor

Reusable Infant Finger Glove sensor SpO2, finger

Sensor

Find similar products

Infant finger SpO2 sensor, 8-pin connector.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2600A, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .090 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sensor
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child
Application Site
  • Finger
Recommended Patient Weight
  • 4 - 15 kg (8.8lb - 33lb)
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Cable Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand