Adult Pressure Interconnect Cable - 3.0m Air Hose

Adult Pressure Interconnect Cable - 3.0m (9.84' )

Air Hose

Connects all sizes of Philips reusable and disposable adult and pediatric NIBP cuffs to the monitor. Use with adult and pediatric pressure cuffs only. CANNOT BE USED with Neonatal Cuffs

