Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Unshielded 3 lead mini-clip AAMI 0.45m Lead Set

Unshielded 3 lead mini-clip AAMI 0.45m lead set grabber, non-shielded

Lead Set

M1622A

Find similar products

Unshielded 3 lead mini-clip AAMI 0.45m. Mini-clip lead sets for neonatal use. Purple color coded wire leadset with easy to manage wires. Packaged 1 set per bag. Replaces old M1608A lead set. Must be used with new trunk cable designs M1668A, M1669A, M1663A, M1949A.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077
Product Type
  • Lead Set
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .150 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1668A; M1669A; M1663A; M1949A
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Neonate; Child
Application Site
  • Limb
Lead Set Length
  • 45 cm (17.7'')
Number of Leads
  • 3
Shielded
  • No
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • AAMI
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand