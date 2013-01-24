Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

5 lead ECG Trunk AAMI/IEC 2.7m Trunk Cable

5 lead ECG Trunk AAMI/IEC 2.7m AAMI/IEC 2.7m

Trunk Cable

Find similar products

5 lead ECG patient trunk cable, AAMI/IEC 2.7m with 12 pin ECG input connector for connection to 5 lead telemetry lead set to IntelliVue patient monitor. Trunk can be used for either color code system. 1 trunk cable per bag. Cable length = 2.7m (9 ft.). Replaces older trunk cables: M1520A, M1530A, M1560A, M1570C. Use with new lead sets: M1968A, M1644A, M1973A, M1647A, M1971A, M1645A, M1974A, M1648A. AAMI and IEC labels included.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, M4735A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, 860335, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M4735A, M1649A
Product Type
  • Trunk Cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .180 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1968A; M1644A; M1973A; M1647A; M1971A; M1645A; M1974A; M1648A
ECG Trunk Cable
ECG Trunk Cable
Cable Length
  • 2.7 m (8.9')
Number of Leads
  • 5
Shielded
  • Yes
Number of Pins
  • 12-Pin
Color Coding
  • AAMI/IEC

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand