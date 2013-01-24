Home
Cardiography Pediatric & Frank lead set AAMI and IEC

M1717B

PageWriter XL Pediatric and Frank shielded lead set consisting of 4 chest leads, color marked rings, 4 banana adapters, and instruction sheet. Can be AAMI or IEC color-coded. Plug-in electrode connector.

