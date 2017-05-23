Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Extension cable Pulse oximetry supplies

Extension cable

Pulse oximetry supplies

Find similar products

Philips M1941A extension cable is an 8-pin to 8-pin input connector. It is 2.0 m (6.56 ft) long is compatible with a wide variety of Philips products. It is not manufactured with natural rubber latex.

Contact us

Documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (6)

Brochure

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand