Microstream® Smart CapnoLine® O2, adult, 2m Capnography

Microstream® Smart CapnoLine® O2, adult, 2m 2m

Capnography

Microstream® etCO2 Filterline®, Smart CapnoLine® O2, oral-nasal, adult, 2m (25)

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • Gas
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes with any Microstream monitor
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3015A, 862478, M3535A/A06, M3536A/A06, M3536M, M8105A, 862475, 862483, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863088, 863266, M8105AS, M3015B
Product Type
  • Capnography
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 2.470 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 case = 25 sets
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Microstream
Tube Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')
Patient Application
  • Adult
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-Intubated
With Oxygen
  • Yes
Short Term or Long Term
  • Short Term

