|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
-
40400A, 40400B, M1571A, M1572A, M1573A, M1574A, M1575A, M1576A, M1577A, M1578A, M1579A, M1874A, M1875A, M1876A, M1877A, M1878A, M1879A, M4552A, M4553A, M4554A, M4555A, M4556A, M4557A, M4558A, M4559A, M4572A, M4573A, M4574A, M4575A, M4576A, M4577A, M4578A, M4579A