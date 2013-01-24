Home
Cuff Adapter for Single Hose Cuffs Adapter

Cuff Adapter for Single Hose Cuffs male quick-connect type adapter, for NIBP single hose cuffs

All 1-hose adapter for single hose Philips reusable and disposable cuff models, excluding 40401x series.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Welch Allyn (Protocol), Zoll, Zymed
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Adapter
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .023 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 bag = 1 adapter
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • 40400A, 40400B, M1571A, M1572A, M1573A, M1574A, M1575A, M1576A, M1577A, M1578A, M1579A, M1874A, M1875A, M1876A, M1877A, M1878A, M1879A, M4552A, M4553A, M4554A, M4555A, M4556A, M4557A, M4558A, M4559A, M4572A, M4573A, M4574A, M4575A, M4576A, M4577A, M4578A, M4579A
NIBP Adapter
Cuff Connector Style
  • Male quick connect style connector
Number of Hoses
  • 1

