Nellcor SpO2 Durasensor Sensor

Nellcor SpO2 Durasensor adult, reusable

Sensor

Adult reusable clip sensor - similar to Philips M1196T- made by Nellcor - compatible with many Philips and Nellcor monitors

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • All Nellcor Oximeters
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1020A, M1020B, M3000A, M3001A/A01, M3001A/A02, M3002A/A01, M8102A, M8105A, 863051, 863052, 863053, 863054, 862474, 862478, 862108, 862231, 862439
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .152 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
Recommended Patient Weight
  • 40 kg+
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M4780A; M4787A
Cable Length
  • 90 cm (35.4'')

