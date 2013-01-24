Home
Respironics Full face mask

Respironics PerformaTrak

Full face mask

The PerformaTrak full face mask uses dual-density forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. Its dependable fit gives patients an easy and sensible full face mask option.

Features
Mask Adhesive* accessory
Mask Adhesive Accessory: Allows for mask re-application

The Mask Adhesive* seeks to help secure the mask cushion to the patient’s face, address clinicians’ concern of mask overtightening, which can lead to skin injury over time. It also allows for mask removal while the adhesive remains on the face for re-application, enabling the patient to periodically take medication or to eat.
Easy to use
Mask Adhesive Accessory: Alignment guide aids application

It is easy to apply the Mask Adhesive* using the mask forehead pad alignment feature, and it’s just as easy to remove when you’re ready.
Patient friendly
Mask Adhesive Accessory: Created with comfort in mind

Created with patient comfort in mind, the Mask Adhesive* can remain in place while the mask is lifted, allowing the patient to eat, drink and take oral medication. The mask is then reapplied directly back onto the adhesive on the patient's face to continue noninvasive ventilation treatment.
Secure mask fit
Mask Adhesive Accessory: Supports high-quality care

Using both the Mask Adhesive* and the headgear can help provide a more secure mask fit. The Mask Adhesive* is designed to meet a specific need of providers treating COVID-19 patients to secure the mask to the patient's face. Using the Mask Adhesive* can give clinicians confidence to explore all noninvasive ventilation therapy options to support high quality patient care.
Comfortable seal minimizes
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit.
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
CapStrap simplifies mask

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

The optional CapStrap makes the initial fitting quick and easy and allows the mask to flip up. It makes routine patient care easy and provides a secure, comfortable fit.
Dual-density forehead pads

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerformaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability.
Grab tabs

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.
Optional sealing pads

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.
Swivel clips

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.
Low-cost replacement headgear

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.
  • *The Philips Mask Adhesive product is being provided in the USA under the FDA Enforcement Policy for Ventilators During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Guidance. As such, it is for use only during the U.S. Health and Human Services COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, unless terminated or revoked earlier, after which the product may no longer be used.

  • *The Philips Mask Adhesive product is being provided in the USA under the FDA Enforcement Policy for Ventilators During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Guidance. As such, it is for use only during the U.S. Health and Human Services COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, unless terminated or revoked earlier, after which the product may no longer be used.

