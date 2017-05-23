Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Pinnacle Reduce hours of contouring down to a few clicks

Pinnacle Auto-Segmentation with SPICE

Reduce hours of contouring down to a few clicks

Find similar products

This highly-automated package generates contours for multiple patients or organs with minimal user intervention required - saving time while improving contouring consistency.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Automatically-generated contours
Automatically-generated contours

Automatically-generated contours

Automatically generate contours for multiple patients or organs. This feature requires limited user intervention. The majority of the tasks can run in the background, saving you time.
High-quality contours
High-quality contours

High-quality contours

Atlases and Structures can be tailored to suit individual operators. The expert atlases are analyzed through Probabilistic Segmentation, resulting in high-quality contours.
Simplified workflow
Simplified workflow

Simplified workflow

Auto Segmentation is available from any Pinnacle terminal, giving you all the Pinnacle workflow benefits without the need to import or export data. Complement Auto Segmentation with Model-based Segmentation.

Documentation

Brochure (5)

Brochure

Product overview (1)

Product overview

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand