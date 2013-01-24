Home
Actiwatch Spectrum Plus Get the Actiwatch advantage

Actiwatch Spectrum Plus

Get the Actiwatch advantage

The Actiwatch family of devices is designed to help you better understand a subject’s daily activity and sleep/wake patterns in response to drug or behavioral therapies. Each device is built to be rugged, comfortable, and waterproof.

Specifications

Battery
Battery Type
  • Lithium Ion rechargeable
Typical battery life
  • 60 days
Dimensions
Size
  • 48 mm x 37 mm x 15 mm
Weight (with band)
  • 31 g
Memory
Memory size
  • 32 Mbits
Memory volatility
  • non volatile
Recording time
Recording time
  • 60 days
Sensors and input specs
Accelerometer type
  • MEMS type accelerometer
Accelerometer sampling rate
  • 32 Hz
Light sensor wavelength range
  • 400 - 700 nm
Light measures
  • Photopic illuminance Irradiance Photon flux
Number of scoring items
  • NA
Numerical score range
  • NA
Score entry options
  • NA
Environmental attributes
Moisture protection rating
  • *waterproof at 1m for 30 min per IPX7 IEC 60529
Operating system requirements
Computer OS compatibility
  • Actiware: Windows 10 Home, Pro and Enterprise (32 or 64 bit) operating systems
Computer hardware
  • UL 60950-1, IEC60950-1 or CSA C22.2#60950-1 certified IT equipment, 2 GHz or higher process clock speed, keyboard and mouse, USB port
USB compatibility
  • 2.0 or greater

