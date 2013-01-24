SmartCT Vaso enables high-contrast and high-resolution imaging of cerebral vasculature based on a 3D rotational scan and an intra-arterial contrast injection. This technique provides high resolution 3D imaging that reveals key information about cerebral vascular structures to support the highest possible spatial assessment of vessels in the soft tissue context.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips USA
Call: 1-800-722-9377
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips USA
Call: 1-800-722-9377