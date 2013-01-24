This X-ray acquisition technique generates a complete high-resolution 3D visualization of cerebral, cardiac, abdominal or peripheral vasculature from a single rotational angiography run – all controlled via the touch screen at the table. This can improve visibility of tortuous or complex anatomy.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips USA
Call: 1-800-722-9377
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips USA
Call: 1-800-722-9377