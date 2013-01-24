The Azurion Hybrid OR opens the door to new procedures, in an environment designed to support you in performing a wide range of open and minimally invasive treatments. The solution gives your medical teams outstanding flexibility, efficiency and ease of use. Work with confidence, supported by market-leading 2D and 3D image guidance, stringent infection control and dose management measures. The Azurion Hybrid OR solutions enable your facility to be at the forefront of clinical excellence, while helping you reduce the cost of care.