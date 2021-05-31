Radiation Oncology Orchestrator is a protocol-driven and highly customizable patient management solution that streamlines and accelerates the radiotherapy process. Its intuitive dashboards and detailed patient and task information, together with direct access to external applications, helps you manage complexity, improve efficiency, and enable operational excellence.
Consistent, protocol-driven workflows
Comprehensive overview of tasks and priorities
Single point of access, multi-vendor positive
Customizable to suit your needs
Guidance through the radiation oncology process
The right information at the right time
Exceptional quality control
Traceable patient history
The Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator is an integrated lung cancer patient management system for both CT lung screening programs and incidental pulmonary findings programs that monitors patients through various steps of their lung cancer screening and treatment decision journey. Enhancing confidence with automated tools, the Lung Cancer Orchestrator helps identify and keep more patients – and streamline workflows. Providing a complete solution, the system also comes equipped with the Multidisciplinary Team Orchestrator to help facilitate collaborative clinical decision making.
Pinnacle Evolution is the next generation of personalized treatment planning technology from Philips that improves the quality, consistency and efficiency of the therapy planning process. With personalized, patient specific goals integrated from the start, more advanced automated planning tools, and a new way of working, Pinnacle is ready to take on your planning challenges.
Big Bore RT is designed as a CT simulator to enhance clinical confidence, accelerate time to treat and maximize value of its investment without compromising on patient experience – four dimensions that are essential towards excellent care.
Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise provides a single, standards-based point of interoperability between your Philips clinical systems and your enterprise information systems, while reducing complexity and cost in your healthcare environment.
Philips HealthSuite on Premises (HSOP) is a consolidated Radiation Oncology IT platform that supports multiple care pathways. Providing tools to support clinical applications based on industry standards for virtualization, interoperability, security, each configuration is designed with exceptional performance for all users while allowing for the greatest flexibility in workflow.
The Philips Ingenia MR-RT XD platform harnesses the power and value of MRI for radiation therapy planning. It has been designed around the needs of radiation oncology, with ease-of-use, streamlined integration, and versatility in mind. Central to that concept is the ability to define a tailored approach with customizable functionality that meets your individual clinical, workflow, and budgetary requirements – all to provide better patient care.
