Today patients with spine disease have more treatment options, including minimally invasive spinal fusion procedures. During these procedures, advanced real-time image guidance is critically important in helping you get a better understanding of the anatomical structure and define the correct pathway for device placement.
Philips Spine suite helps you focus on what’s important – your patient. This state-of-the-art hybrid operating room enables you to perform fast, accurate, and simplified procedures. It provides exceptional, large field-of-view 2D and 3D images that boost confidence and enhance precision for the full spectrum of spine procedures. From pedicle screw placement and vertebroplasties to complex spinal fusions. The FlexMove option provides greater movement flexibility so you do not have to move the table during imaging or surgery. In-room XperCT imaging removes the need for post-op CT verification.
Innovative new devices and imaging technologies are supporting surgeons in performing minimally invasive procedures, such as spinal fusion, to treat complex spine disorders. A key challenge when performing a complex spine fusion is to accurately join the vertebrae without affecting nearby nerves, muscles, ligaments, and other structures which may cause pain and discomfort. To standardize this fast evolving landscape, the medical community and manufacturers are working towards the creation of evidence to answer clinical dilemmas and define novel guidelines. Philips participates actively to further standardize spine procedures with the aim of reducing procedure time and improving outcomes.
This innovative surgical environment offers unmatched procedural flexibility and ease of use, while meeting the highest standards for surgical infection control and hygiene. It meets the most stringent sterility standards for operating rooms in the industry, including RichtLijn 7 (Dutch norm), DIN 1946, and ISO Class 5 (1446-1).
Seamlessly integrated OR table with controls that operate both the OR table and the C-Arm.
Our novel ClarityIQ X-ray imaging technology provides superb image quality at significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients, and operators.
View and control all system inputs including MRI data via the PACS at tableside to save time and unnecessary walking in and out of the sterile area.
Helps you manage dose by positioning the system or table on Last Image Hold so you can prepare your next run without using fluoroscopy.
Set up the system the way you want with one click - exam settings, room set-up, required devices and materials, etc.
I had expected the operations to take a little longer in the Hybrid OR, but they are, in fact, shorter.”
Prof. Dr. A. Seekamp MD,
Director of the Orthopedic and Emergency Surgery clinic, University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein, Kiel, Germany
Superb image quality with very fast imaging protocols
We developed dedicated acquisition protocols for spine procedures that deliver fast cone-beam CT scans with the goal of increasing image quality.
Reduced metal artifacts
Visualization around metal objects often poses challenges, making it difficult to assess anatomy in the vicinity of metal implants. For these cases XperCT provides a unique Metal Artifact Reduction filter, which significantly reduces the scattering artifacts in cone-beam CT.