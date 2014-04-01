Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Clinical suites
dosewise portal

Spine suite

Perform spine procedures with confidence and precision

Stay up-to-date
Connect with sales

    Want to learn more about Spine suite?

    Stay up-to-date and get informed about interesting topics. Or get in touch with our sales department. 
    Stay up-to-date
    Connect with sales

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *

    Contact details

    *
    *
    *

    Company details

    *
    *
    *

    What does this mean?

    Helping you focus on what’s important – your patient

     

    Today patients with spine disease have more treatment options, including minimally invasive spinal fusion procedures. During these procedures, advanced real-time image guidance is critically important in helping you get a better understanding of the anatomical structure and define the correct pathway for device placement.

     

    Philips Spine suite helps you focus on what’s important – your patient. This state-of-the-art hybrid operating room enables you to perform fast, accurate, and simplified procedures. It provides exceptional, large field-of-view 2D and 3D images that boost confidence and enhance precision for the full spectrum of spine procedures. From pedicle screw placement and vertebroplasties to complex spinal fusions. The FlexMove option provides greater movement flexibility so you do not have to move the table during imaging or surgery. In-room XperCT imaging removes the need for post-op CT verification.

    Spine suite brochure
    Spine suite logo

    Spine suite

    All clinical suites

    Complex spine deformities and disorders

     

    Innovative new devices and imaging technologies are supporting surgeons in performing minimally invasive procedures, such as spinal fusion, to treat complex spine disorders. A key challenge when performing a complex spine fusion is to accurately join the vertebrae without affecting nearby nerves, muscles, ligaments, and other structures which may cause pain and discomfort. To standardize this fast evolving landscape, the medical community and manufacturers are working towards the creation of evidence to answer clinical dilemmas and define novel guidelines. Philips participates actively to further standardize spine procedures with the aim of reducing procedure time and improving outcomes.

    Find out more
    FlexMove image

    FlexMove – workflow without compromise


    As the name suggests, FlexMove is a versatile ceiling mounted C-arm option that is designed to improve flexibility during spine procedures. It can be brought in from any side of the table for excellent patient access. All movements are fully motorized, and the system can be easily moved in and out without disrupting staff or equipment. Position memory brings the system automatically back to a previous position, such as a pedicle screw entry point, to save time. This positioning flexibility means you do not need to move the operating table during imaging or surgery, which can promote smooth and efficient spinal procedures.
    Read more about FlexMove

    Philips Azurion Hybrid OR solutions featuring FlexMove


    Our Azurion Hybrid OR solutions provide an innovative surgical care environment that offers exceptional procedural flexibility and ease of use, while meeting the highest standards for surgical infection control and hygiene. The Azurion imaging system is mounted on our unique FlexMove ceiling suspension so it can be smoothly merged into OR processes. Treatment teams can easily move the X-ray system wherever needed, and work in their preferred way. Interventional tools and an unique user experience help users quickly and confidently perform a broad range of open and minimally invasive procedures.
      • Hybrid OR solutions featuring FlexMove

        Hybrid OR solutions featuring FlexMove


        This innovative surgical environment offers unmatched procedural flexibility and ease of use, while meeting the highest standards for surgical infection control and hygiene. It meets the most stringent sterility standards for operating rooms in the industry, including RichtLijn 7 (Dutch norm), DIN 1946, and ISO Class 5 (1446-1).



        By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

        I understand
      • Integrated OR table

        Integrated OR table  


        Seamlessly integrated OR table with controls that operate both the OR table and the C-Arm.




        By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

        I understand
      • ClarityIQ image

        ClarityIQ technology


        Our novel ClarityIQ X-ray imaging technology provides superb image quality at significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients, and operators.

         

        By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

        I understand
      • TSM and FlexVision Pro

        TSM and Flexvision Pro


        View and control all system inputs including MRI data via the PACS at tableside to save time and  unnecessary walking in and out of the sterile area.

         

        By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

        I understand
      • Zero Dose Positioning

        Zero Dose Positioning


        Helps you manage dose by positioning the system or table on Last Image Hold so you can prepare your next run without using fluoroscopy.

         

        By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

        I understand
      • Procedure cards

        Procedure Cards  


        Set up the system the way you want with one click - exam settings, room set-up, required devices and materials, etc.

         

        By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

        I understand

      FlexMove

      Hybrid OR solutions featuring FlexMove
      FlexMove is a ceiling mounted C-arm option that offers the maneuverability of a mobile C-arm and the power of an angiography system to enhance visualization of spinal anatomy. The positioning flexibility of the C-arm means the anesthesiologist can stand at the head of the table, and team members can stand in their preferred working positions at both sides of the table to perform diverse procedures.
      Read more about FlexMove

      Integrated OR table

      Integrated OR table
      Seamlessly integrated OR table with mutual controls operating both the OR table and the C-arm.

      ClarityIQ technology – clinically proven

      ClarityIQ image
      Our novel ClarityIQ X-ray imaging technology provides superb image quality at significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients, and operators1.

      FlexVision Pro

      TSM and FlexVision Pro
      View and control all system inputs including MRI data via the PACS at table side to save time and unnecessary walking in and out of the sterile field.

      Zero Dose Positioning to reduce dose

      Zero Dose Positioning
      This feature helps you manage dose by allowing you to pan the table, change table height or move the X-ray system on Last Image Hold to determine the new center position. This helps you prepare your next run without using fluoroscopy.

      ProcedureCards standardize system set-up

      Procedure cards
      Set up the system the way you want with one click of a button. Items like system settings, room set-ups, and required devices and materials are directly accessible.
      Spine Trends Infographic

      Source: Medtech 2012 US image guided surgery; MRG, 2014, Global markets for MIVCF; MRG 2015, Surgical navigation systems; MRG 2013, US markets for minimal invasive spine technology.

      What your peers say about our spine surgery solutions

      Andreas Seekamp, MD
      I had expected the operations to take a little longer in the Hybrid OR, but they are, in fact, shorter.”

      Prof. Dr. A. Seekamp MD,

      Director of the Orthopedic and Emergency Surgery clinic, University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein, Kiel, Germany

      Learn more about surgical imaging
      Download the full customer story

      Clinical solutions for spine deformities and disorders

      Peripheral artery disease clinical solutions
      Our Spine suite provides dedicated tools that offer remarkably detailed insights during each phase of a procedure as you decide, guide, treat, and confirm.
      XperCT 3D - Confirm phase

      XperCT – fast, high-resolution intra-operative cone-beam CT

      Superb image quality with very fast imaging protocols

      We developed dedicated acquisition protocols for spine procedures that deliver fast cone-beam CT scans with the goal of increasing image quality.

       

      Reduced metal artifacts

      Visualization around metal objects often poses challenges, making it difficult to assess anatomy in the vicinity of metal implants. For these cases XperCT provides a unique Metal Artifact Reduction filter, which significantly reduces the scattering artifacts in cone-beam CT.

      Related clinical publications

      Safety and accuracy of spinal instrumentation surgery in a hybrid operating room with an intraoperative cone-beam computed tomography.
      Read Publication
      Validation and accuracy of intraoperative CT scan using the Philips AlluraXper FD20 angiography suite for assessment of spinal instrumentation.
      Read Publication
      C-arm cone beam computed tomography needle path overlay for image-guided procedures of the spine and pelvis.
      Read Publication
      The use of cone beam CT in achieving unipedicular spinal augmentation.
      Read Publication

      Related products

      •  
        Veradius Unity Mobile C-arm with Flat Detector

        Veradius Unity  

        • The user interface is so easy, it scored in the top 10% for ease of use¹
        • Cut miscommunication in half during positioning through our patented ClearGuide²
        • Reduce repositioning time by up to 42% through the Position Memory feature²
        NOCTN277
        View product
      •  
        BV Mobile C-arm

        BV Pulsera

        • When you need extra power
        • Exceptional contrast and clarity for cardiac exams
        • See through dense anatomy and steep projections
        718095
        View product
      •  
        Philips &amp; MAQUET We align to keep hybrid OR simple

        Philips & MAQUET  

        • Ready for the future
        • Clear advantages
        • A versatile environment
        NOCTN366
        View product

      Resources

      Spine suite brochure
      Customer story of Prof. Dr. A. Seekamp MD. UKSH, Kiel, Germany
      *

      Contact information

      * This field is mandatory
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
      We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
      *
      *

      What does this mean?
      Final CEE consent

      References

      In 18 individual comparative studies, Philips ClarityIQ was associated with reductions in patient radiation exposure.

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand