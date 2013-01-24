In case of a patient emergency, the system will ramp-down immediately after pushing the Emergency Ramp Down Unit button (ERDU). It will take < 3 days to be back in operation. In case an object is stuck in the bore (injector, cleaning tool, etc.), it will take about 1 hour to ramp-down the magnet from the service environment on the operator console, it will take about 1 hour to de-energize the magnet from the service environment on the operator console and <24 hours to be back in operation5. In both cases, all helium moves to gas state and remains contained in the fully sealed cooling system.