The intersection of devices, health apps and platforms creates an unprecedented potential to transform healthcare and enable better health and care at lower costs.
Millions of connected devices and the proliferation in volume and types of available data leads to increased vulnerability of cybercrime.
Healthcare data is the #1 target for cybercriminals and is 10 times more valuable than credit card data alone (HHS Report, April 12, 2018). Threats include malicious security attacks via viruses, worms, and hacker intrusions. According to the 2020 Protenus Breach Barometer report, there were 572 healthcare data breaches of 500 or more records in 2019 and at least 41.4 million patient records were compromised.
In September of 2020, a U.S.-based healthcare chain of 250 hospitals was attacked, shutting down computer systems enterprise-wide. That same month, thirty servers at a major hospital in Dusseldorf, Germany were suddenly encrypted and forced offline, leading indirectly to a patient death.
A disaster is what we are trying to guard against, because ransomware attacks in hospitals are absolutely devastating can have dire consequences.
Head of Biomed, Private Hospital (IDN), USA
Services tailored to your exact needs
Vendor agnostic protection
One trusted partner for maintenance and security
Legacy system risks addressed
24/7 imminent threat monitoring
Coverage for all connected devices
Secure extension of device lifecycle
Unmanaged device identification
Response and remediation support
Ongoing, sustainable results
Reduced internal workload
At Philips, Security By Design is an end-to-end mindset. This systemic approach begins with product design and development and is carried through testing and deployment – followed up with robust policies and procedures for protection, updates, and monitoring – and when necessary, incident response management, remediation, and recovery.
We bring this ‘security designed in’ mindset to every cybersecurity engagement, synchronizing people, processes, and technology for implementation of a successful and sustainable security profile.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
