

Healthcare data is the #1 target for cybercriminals and is 10 times more valuable than credit card data alone (HHS Report, April 12, 2018). Threats include malicious security attacks via viruses, worms, and hacker intrusions. According to the 2020 Protenus Breach Barometer report, there were 572 healthcare data breaches of 500 or more records in 2019 and at least 41.4 million patient records were compromised.



In September of 2020, a U.S.-based healthcare chain of 250 hospitals was attacked, shutting down computer systems enterprise-wide. That same month, thirty servers at a major hospital in Dusseldorf, Germany were suddenly encrypted and forced offline, leading indirectly to a patient death.