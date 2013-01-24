Ensure access is compliant
Identify issues for swift resolution
Centrally manage authorized access
Quickly visualize and review audit logs
Maximize system availability
Implement additional security
The following information is included in the audit log:
Recognizing that many of our customers are implementing additional security
measures and enterprise-wide remote access management solutions, Philips
is undertaking a number of steps to ensure our remote access approach and
platforms align and integrate with customer security models:
Philips is continuing to invest in Philips Remote Services access management and audit logging capabilities with a focus on enabling automated distribution of remote access notifications and audit logs.
Philips is investigating how best to integrate the utilization of customer required remote access management solutions into our remote service workflows.
Philips is taking a leadership role to investigate standardization in the remote access management space to provide interoperability in secure remote access that will benefit the entire industry.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand