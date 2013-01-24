Capabilities and controls to enable secure and timely remote access/audit for your medical devices



Philips Cybersecurity access and audit services are designed to assist you in maintaining control over who accesses your systems and allow for streamlined/compliant auditing of procedures and data. On demand audit logs provide detailed, cumulative review of access history.



Management of remote access to medical devices/systems is critical to addressing security and privacy requirements and minimizing the risk of breaches. Authorized access must be tightly controlled and unauthorized access mitigated. Logs of all access events must clearly show anomalies, so you can quickly focus on identified issues, correct them, and maximize the availability of your clinical solutions.



*Cybersecurity services will only be available for acquisition in North America market in 2021 for select Philips modalities