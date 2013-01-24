

Facilitated by your Philips account executive, the consultancy engagement team consists of a Philips Healthcare Transformation Services professional and a Philips Group Security professional. These two experts work hand-in-hand with your in-house staff to help construct your security landscape along with recommendations of security best practices based on a globally recognized risk framework.

Before there is a commitment to proceed, Philips conducts a pre-assessment to help both parties understand the high-level issues, critical success factors and goals. As a result of this initial effort, both Philips and customer can proceed with the following detailed Philips Cybersecurity consulting workflow: