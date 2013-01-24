Home
Services to conduct organizational security assessments and provide actionable recommendations


Philips Cybersecurity consulting services support your healthcare organization’s efforts to enhance cybersecurity for medical technologies. Our expertly trained and certified consultants work with you to perform a security analysis of all connected medical devices which helps delineate the security controls and processes you have in place against your specific threat profile. As a result of these efforts, a cyber maturity assessment report reveals your customized security posture with recommendations for sustainable threat mitigation that make sense for your business operating model.

The proliferation of connected medical devices is rapid. For the COO, CIO, CTO, or departmental director, managing the proper security profile of hundreds or even thousands of devices across the enterprise is a challenge. Any connected device could become the doorway to a devastating cyberattack. Services that help identify the inventory, define the risk, and propose solutions can assist in establishing a confident path forward.

*Cybersecurity services will only be available for acquisition in North America market in 2021 for select Philips modalities

Benefits of expert cybersecurity consultancy

Support for a complex yet achievable undertaking

Security expertise from an industry leader

Clarity on current risks and vulnerabilities

Free staff to focus elsewhere

Detailed direction for a sustainable plan

Safety, reputation, and compliance assistance

The Philips cybersecurity consulting workflow

Philips takes a 4-phased approach to cybersecurity consulting. A consultancy engagement is primarily between hospital stakeholders and Philips security experts with defined deliverables across each phase – scoping, discovery, analysis, and recommendation. The intent is to partner with you to identify security gaps and develop a strategy for remediation or mitigation.

How consulting can work for you


Facilitated by your Philips account executive, the consultancy engagement team consists of a Philips Healthcare Transformation Services professional and a Philips Group Security professional. These two experts work hand-in-hand with your in-house staff to help construct your security landscape along with recommendations of security best practices based on a globally recognized risk framework.

 

Before there is a commitment to proceed, Philips conducts a pre-assessment to help both parties understand the high-level issues, critical success factors and goals. As a result of this initial effort, both Philips and customer can proceed with the following detailed Philips Cybersecurity consulting workflow:

Scope

Scope


An enhanced assessment is conducted and is followed with an overview of the customer’s medical device environment. The consultants discuss the scope of the engagement with the customer and define what improvements the customer feels are required to arrive at the target security profile. The scope of the project is then detailed in a final document.

 

Discover

Discover


Responses to a fine-tuned cybersecurity question are collected via interviews and workshops with relevant stakeholders, either in person or remote virtual mechanism. The consultants analyze the information, along with pertinent device data, and develop a security overview, threat profile, and risk assessment based on the NIST security framework.

 

Analysis

Analysis


The consultants perform a ‘gap analysis’ following the NIST framework using insights derived from the Discover phase. The result is a comprehensive analysis of gaps in areas w.r.t. targets set by the customer during the scoping phase. For example: number of security risks, current security risk posture, and relevant organizational unit (i.e. surgery dept.). Findings are discussed with the customer for input into final recommendations.

 

Recommend

Recommend


Consultants present their recommendations regarding the next steps in developing a comprehensive cybersecurity program, possibly identifying one or more useful modules of the Philips Cybersecurity services offering, which might fit the needs of the customer to close the identified gaps. Customer and consultants agree on a path forward.

 

Protect your medical systems


Philips consulting experts will help you achieve a holistic picture of your medical device cybersecurity status and provide concrete recommendations for next steps – so you can focus on delivering care.

