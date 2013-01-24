Expertly engaging our healthcare partners to better protect
their medical systems, while enabling critical patient care
Support for a complex yet achievable undertaking
Security expertise from an industry leader
Clarity on current risks and vulnerabilities
Free staff to focus elsewhere
Detailed direction for a sustainable plan
Safety, reputation, and compliance assistance
Facilitated by your Philips account executive, the consultancy engagement team consists of a Philips Healthcare Transformation Services professional and a Philips Group Security professional. These two experts work hand-in-hand with your in-house staff to help construct your security landscape along with recommendations of security best practices based on a globally recognized risk framework.
Before there is a commitment to proceed, Philips conducts a pre-assessment to help both parties understand the high-level issues, critical success factors and goals. As a result of this initial effort, both Philips and customer can proceed with the following detailed Philips Cybersecurity consulting workflow:
An enhanced assessment is conducted and is followed with an overview of the customer’s medical device environment. The consultants discuss the scope of the engagement with the customer and define what improvements the customer feels are required to arrive at the target security profile. The scope of the project is then detailed in a final document.
Responses to a fine-tuned cybersecurity question are collected via interviews and workshops with relevant stakeholders, either in person or remote virtual mechanism. The consultants analyze the information, along with pertinent device data, and develop a security overview, threat profile, and risk assessment based on the NIST security framework.
The consultants perform a ‘gap analysis’ following the NIST framework using insights derived from the Discover phase. The result is a comprehensive analysis of gaps in areas w.r.t. targets set by the customer during the scoping phase. For example: number of security risks, current security risk posture, and relevant organizational unit (i.e. surgery dept.). Findings are discussed with the customer for input into final recommendations.
Consultants present their recommendations regarding the next steps in developing a comprehensive cybersecurity program, possibly identifying one or more useful modules of the Philips Cybersecurity services offering, which might fit the needs of the customer to close the identified gaps. Customer and consultants agree on a path forward.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
