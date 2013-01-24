Technologies are employed to identify medical assets, monitor their security posture and, when necessary, remediate recognized issues



Philips Cybersecurity detection and recovery services are designed to proactively monitor and update your medical equipment security controls to mitigate vulnerabilities and reduce risk. Our teams support you in medical device security management by providing a comprehensive and consistent oversight of your systems’ security posture and the means by which to identify, prioritize and remedy non-compliance.



Often equipment with assumed security protections are not configured appropriately and can weaken the security posture. Philips identifies incidents with specific healthcare context, to avoid data overload, and then closes the loop with remediation efforts, allowing you to resume operations as soon as possible. This removes the burden of assigning in-house resources to address what is a very complex issue.



*Cybersecurity services will only be available for acquisition in North America market in 2021 for select Philips modalities